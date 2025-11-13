13 Nov 2025
Farmers along the Irish border are being urged to do more following an increase in cases across several counties.
Farmers on both sides of the Irish border have been urged to work together to tackle rising levels of Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD).
The plea from Animal Health Ireland (AHI) and Animal Health and Welfare Northern Ireland (AHWNI) follows an increase in cases across several counties including Armagh, Tyrone, Fermanagh and Monaghan.
The two groups have launched a new awareness campaign ahead of the 2026 calving season and are pleading with producers to act now.
AHWNI chief executive Sam Strain said: “Substantial progress has been made towards eradicating BVD. However, recently, we have seen an increase in BVD cases in some border areas.
“It is essential that farmers on both sides of the border continue to work together.
“By following practical steps now, we can protect the progress made and move closer to eliminating BVD.”
The new “It Could Be In Your Area – Be BVD Aware” campaign urges farmers to keep it out by only buying animals from herds that have tested negative for the virus over at least a year.
It also advises the maintenance of secure boundary fencing to prevent contact between neighbouring herds, the identity and removal of persistently infected animals and working with vets to resolve outbreaks.
AHI’s BVD programme manager, Maria Guelbenzu, said: “BVD, like many infectious diseases, does not respect borders.
“While farmers have made huge progress towards BVD eradication, the persistence of infection in a few areas shows how easily the virus can re-emerge. Early action and robust biosecurity are essential to protect herds and livelihoods.”