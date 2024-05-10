10 May
Southern and eastern-facing coastal counties are at greatest potential risk, but Christine Middlemiss said everyone in the sector needs to be vigilant.
Vets and farmers across Britain are being urged to report their suspicions about possible bluetongue cases now to help reduce its potential spread over the coming months.
Free testing is set to be offered in the most vulnerable areas, while hopes of a longer-term solution have been raised by the approval of a vaccine for use in the Netherlands.
But, although southern and eastern-facing coastal counties are thought to be at the greatest risk, UK CVO Christine Middlemiss said everyone in the sector needs to be vigilant.
Prof Middlemiss said: “Everybody should be on guard, and don’t think if you’re in the west that there’s no risk for you.”
The warning followed the publication of a new APHA assessment on 7 May that warned that the chances of a new introduction of the BTV-3 virus strain through infected midges blown across from northern Europe were “very high”.
No new cases have been confirmed in England since 8 March, although midge activity is known to be on the increase now, following the end of the seasonally low vector period.
Speaking at a media briefing held following publication of the latest assessment, Prof Middlemiss said that, while infections are not currently expected to peak until September or October, it was important possible clinical signs were reported now, if seen, so that early cases could be promptly detected.
Although none of the 126 cases recorded in England since last November showed any clinical signs, around one in three of those seen in the Netherlands did.
She also warned it would not be possible to prevent the virus from circulating if an incursion took place early in the summer, in either June or July.
The briefing was further told that free bluetongue testing would be made available to farmers who wanted to move animals out of some of the most vulnerable areas – including Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Kent and East Sussex – to help reduce the potential risks elsewhere.
Another key factor in reducing potential spread is likely to be the availability of a vaccine – particularly following the recent approval of one for emergency use in the Netherlands, where more than 6,000 BTV-3 cases have been recorded since last September.
Prof Middlemiss confirmed discussions had been taking place with manufacturers over a number of weeks; although, she acknowledged that a vaccine was unlikely to be available here until after new infections had been recorded.
A similar message was given during an Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board webinar held on 1 May, prior to publication of the latest APHA assessment.
Asked whether the vaccine could reduce the risk of the virus returning to Britain, Marion England, a fellow in vector ecology at the Pirbright Institute, said there would “realistically” be a resurgence before a substantial number of animals are protected.
But she added: “The sooner they roll it out, the greater protection it will afford us, as well.”
NOAH deputy chief executive Donal Murphy cautioned that any vaccine would need to be separately approved for use in the UK, but said the Dutch decision was “very positive” as it showed the development of a vaccine was technically possible.
Sheep Veterinary Society chairperson Joe Henry said there was “a lot of hope” among farmers about a vaccine, but acknowledged it would take time to for one to reach them, adding that “the important thing is getting it into animals as quickly as possible”.
He also encouraged farmers to plan their herds’ grazing so that more sheltered areas were used earlier because of the protection offered by winds in more exposed locations.
Dr England earlier told the session: “Just remember that wind is your friend.”