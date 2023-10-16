16 Oct
Bosses hope the scheme will boost skills and knowledge among professionals and enable the development of a broader support network across the group’s farm practices.
The CVS Group has unveiled a new exchange programme that bosses hope will enhance knowledge and skills among its farm vets.
The scheme is expected to operate across the group’s 12 farm practices in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and will be open to its 120 farm vets.
Bosses believe the programme will help to develop a broader support network for professionals and each vet will be able to complete one placement, lasting for between three and five days per year.
Harriett Chapman, the company’s farm animal lead, said: “Within our group we have colleagues who are enormously experienced in different fields, often as a result of the cases presented in their geographic location. We know our vets want to share this knowledge – as it is valuable to individual colleagues and their respective practices.”
Of the new programme, she said: “The major benefits are that it is open to all vets of all different levels of experience and provides bespoke learning opportunities tailored to each individual.
“It will also create connections, so experienced colleagues can support an exchange student with their new skillset when they are back within their own practice.”
A dedicated page has been set up on the company’s Knowledge Hub, where vets can access details of the available exchanges and outline their own learning objectives from the scheme.
Officials say the subjects of each exchange will be vet-led to enable individual professionals to pursue their own areas of interest.