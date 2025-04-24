24 Apr 2025
Officials say the project will “create connections” across the group’s network and provide tailored career development for its participants.
Image: CVS
A major veterinary group has launched an exchange programme for new graduate farm vets in the UK.
The CVS Group has claimed the scheme is the only one of its kind in the sector and will help graduates form their own support network within farm practice.
The exchange will be open to all young vets in the second year of their new graduate programme, with placements lasting up to two weeks.
The scheme will operate across all 12 of the group’s farm practices across England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, while officials say participants will be able to choose the topics they cover during the exchange period.
Programme co-ordinator Anna Bruguera Sala said: “Within our group we have colleagues who are enormously experienced in different fields, often as a result of the cases presented in their geographic location.
“We know our vets want to share this knowledge – as it is valuable to individual graduates and their respective practice.
“The major benefits of our new graduate exchange programme is that it is open to all young vets of different levels of experience and provides bespoke learning opportunities tailored to each individual.
“It will also create connections, so experienced colleagues can support an exchange student with their new skillset when they are back within their own practice.”
A dedicated page has been set up within the group’s online knowledge hub with further details.