Periparturient disease

The transition period represents the highest risk of disease for dairy cattle as they undergo the metabolic challenge of adapting to lactation. A third to a half of dairy cows suffer from metabolic or infectious disease during the transition period, and approximately three-quarters of diseases in dairy cattle occur in the first month postpartum (LeBlanc, 2010). Not only does this represent a welfare issue, but a huge financial cost to the farmer that extends beyond the initial costs of treatment (Table 1). Estimates from the US priced a left-displaced abomasum at approximately £300 to £500, which clearly exceeds the veterinary costs of correction (Liang et al, 2017).