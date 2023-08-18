18 Aug
Association is pinning early congress tickets to last year’s prices for anyone registering before 28 August.
Livestock vets still have time to register early for this year’s BCVA Congress at last year’s prices, the association has said.
The early bird booking offer for the event on 19-21 October is open to anyone who registers before 28 August.
This year’s programme, taking place at Telford International Centre, includes a practical programme that includes calves for lung scanning and lessons on regenerative farming. The full programme is online.
Two keynote speakers, Alex Bach and Terri Ollivett, will be sharing their expertise as well as participating in associated workshops.
Farm vet and BCVA Congress lead Nicky Bowden said: “We’ve worked hard to create a fresh, varied, and practical programme that delegates will really engage with each day, and then, of course, in the evenings there’s a chance for us all to let our hair down and raise money for VetLife and the Farming Community Network.”
Full information is available at www.bcva.org.uk or by emailing congress2023@bcva.co.uk