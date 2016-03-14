The key messages to relay to farmers are cows with a BCS less than 2.5 and those losing the most weight after calving were at greatest risk of having a new lameness event and failing to recover once lame. This reinforces the need for a holistic approach to cow health issues and vets must take the lead to ensure BCS monitoring is included when discussing lameness with clients, especially in higher yielding herds with an increased incidence of sole ulcers.