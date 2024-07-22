22 Jul
The company is set to acquire Invetx, which develops protein-based therapeutics for chronic conditions in companion animals.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals has announced its upcoming acquisition of small animal therapeutics specialist Invetx.
Invetx develops protein-based therapeutics for chronic conditions in companion animals, with a focus on monoclonal antibodies (mAbs).
Its proprietary biotechnology innovation platform develops species-specific and half-life extended mAbs that are longer lasting than currently available products.
New Dechra chief executive Jesper Nordengaard said: “I regard this acquisition as hugely important for Dechra, marking the start of a new chapter in our growth.
“It demonstrates our ambition to create further points of differentiation and relevance with veterinarians and pet owners alike, confidence in our ability to deliver highly innovative new products and capacity to execute large-scale transactions at speed.“
Dechra believes the half-life extension technology developed by Invetx allows for the generation of new therapeutics to treat chronic conditions such as atopic dermatitis and osteoarthritis in dogs and cats.
Jürgen Horn, chief executive officer of Invetx, added: “Becoming part of the Dechra group marks a significant milestone for Invetx. We set out to become a leader in creating protein-based therapeutics for companion animals and are delighted to progress our pipeline with an ambitious partner such as Dechra.”
The acquisition remains subject to antitrust approval and other customary closing conditions.