30 May
Vets have two chances to attend, with dates set as 11 June and 13 June.
Dechra is hosting webinars to share key facts and best practice for pig deworming.
Sessions on Tuesday 11 June and Thursday 13 June offer two chances for vets to attend, with the webinars featuring a presentation by Peter Geldhof, professor of molecular veterinary parasitology at Ghent University in Belgium, who will share his extensive knowledge and expertise in molecular veterinary parasitology.
Each webinar will cover worm infections in pigs and how best to fight them, with Prof Geldhof using his research and academic projects in the field to provide information on parasitology in pigs. The webinars will have a particular focus on the development of novel diagnostics and vaccines for parasitic infections in pigs.
The 11 June session is from 6pm to 7pm and the 13 June from 11am to noon.