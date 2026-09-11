11 Sept 2026
Department claims the new protocols will make it easier for farmers to protect their herds and flocks as the outbreak continues.
Image: Jenn's Photography / Adobe Stock
Defra has announced new measures that it hopes will speed up bluetongue diagnoses during the ongoing outbreak.
From today (11 September), private vets will be able to formally diagnose the virus after examining affected animals, rather than waiting for samples to be tested.
A new online system has also been set up, which officials claim will make it easier for clinicians to report cases to the APHA.
Deputy CVO Ele Brown said: “Bluetongue is widely circulating in England and our approach needs to keep pace.
“Private vets are well placed to recognise signs of the diseases, and this change will mean farmers can get a diagnosis more quickly.”
The move comes just days after the department was urged to increase the number of funded tests on farms, amid fears other strains of the virus could be missed in the months ahead.
Although the department has not yet responded to questions on that issue, it argues the new measures – which are accompanied by an APHA-funded heat map of virus activity – will help farmers to take faster action to protect their animals.
Miss Brown added: “Vaccination is the best tool available to help protect susceptible livestock, so I absolutely continue to urge farmers to speak to their vet about vaccinating their herd or flock.
“It takes time for immunity in vaccinated animals to build and it is best to have this conversation now.”
According to latest official figures, 1,048 BTV-3 incidents have now been confirmed across the UK since the start of July, with a further 2,046 potential cases currently under investigation.