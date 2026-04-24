24 Apr 2026
Disinfectant approved by department for use against significant disease threats including avian influenza.
Roam Technologies has launched a disinfectant said to strengthen biosecurity on farms and protect livestock.
Virox is a broad-spectrum surface disinfectant approved by Defra for use against threats including foot-and-mouth disease, swine vesicular disease and avian influenza as well as general orders.
Formulated using potassium peroxymonosulphate, it is said to provide powerful antimicrobial activity and when dissolved in water it produces reactive radicals that target the organic structures of microorganisms, including cell membranes.
It also helps to dissolve dirt and grease and remove rust and limescale and can be used across a range of applications including surfaces and equipment, footbaths, vehicles and wheels.
Roam Technology biosecurity specialist Nigel Bennet said: “Farmers are facing increasing disease threats from challenges such as avian influenza and African swine fever, while recent reports of foot-and-mouth disease being confirmed in the popular holiday destination of Cyprus are a timely reminder of how quickly diseases can spread.
“Strong biosecurity has never been more important, and effective disinfection is a critical part of that.
“There has never been a better time for a new, powerful disinfectant to hit the market and help farmers meet biosecurity challenges and keep disease out of their herds and flocks.”