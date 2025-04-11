11 Apr 2025
Officials say the new measure will be clearer for travellers and make it easier to protect UK farmers.
Image: © VV Shots / Adobe Stock
Import restrictions linked to foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) concerns in Europe are to be extended to all EU member states this weekend, Defra has announced.
Until now, travellers have been prevented from bringing meat and dairy products into Britain from Germany, Hungary, Slovakia and Austria, following recent outbreaks.
But officials say the wider restriction, which will come into force from tomorrow (12 April), will provide greater protection for UK herds and provide greater clarity for travellers.
Jorge Martin-Almagro, UK deputy CVO for international and trade affairs, said the detection of the virus in Europe had raised the risk of it reaching Britain and the measures applied to products that pose specific FMD dangers.
He said: “Robust contingency plans are already in place to manage the risk of this disease to protect farmers and Britain’s food security.
“This biosecurity measure, combined with all others we have implemented, are critical to limit the risk of FMD incursion.
“I would urge livestock keepers to continue exercising the upmost vigilance for signs of disease, ensure scrupulous biosecurity is maintained and to report any suspicion of disease immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.”
So far this year, FMD cases have been confirmed in Germany, Hungary and Slovakia, raising concerns in some quarters about the UK’s preparedness for an outbreak here.
The new restriction, which affects personal rather than commercial imports, also applies to states within the European Free Trade Association, the Faroe Islands and Greenland, as well as the EU.