15 Jan
Officials have raised their assessment of the threat posed to the UK by foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), following a new case in Germany.
Analysis published by Defra following the imposition of an import ban yesterday, 14 January, described the risk as “medium”, amid current uncertainty about the progress of the outbreak.
But the department is also facing calls for tighter restrictions and questions about its own response to the case, which is the first to have been recorded in the EU since 2011.
A preliminary outbreak assessment dated from 13 January, the day before restrictions were imposed, said detection of the disease was “of great concern”.
It added: “The events highlight how this virus can make significant and unexpected jumps, often through trade and movements of people, animals and animal products, and there is a need for continued vigilance.”
Vet and shadow Defra minister Neil Hudson echoed calls from the NFU for extending the current restrictions to personal imports of meat and milk products that are not accompanied by veterinary documentation after he was granted an urgent question on the outbreak in the Commons this afternoon.
He said news of the outbreak was “sending shockwaves around Europe and the UK” as he renewed calls for a funding commitment to upgrading the APHA’s Weybridge headquarters.
Liberal Democrat spokesperson Tim Farron also questioned why no restrictions were imposed until yesterday when news of the case was first revealed last Friday.
But farming minister Daniel Zeichner insisted there had been “no delay” and restrictions were imposed as soon as information about the German case was received.
He added that the Government would do whatever was necessary to prevent the disease from entering the UK.