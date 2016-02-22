More than 90% of UK cows get antibiotics at dry-off, yet less than 25% have subclinical mastitis at dry-off, so many cows will not get any benefit from this treatment. However, only 55% of cows get an internal teat sealant, but this will benefit more animals as a high proportion of teats are open after dry-off and at high risk of dry period infections, even after treatment with SDCT.