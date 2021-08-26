Sticks can be used for waving, making the handler “wider”, but should never be used to hit the goats with. Dogs should not be used. If attempting to catch an adult goat, this is best achieved by catching under the chin, not a front or back leg. Restraint is generally easy, and they will stand against something if held under the chin, with a knee against the underside; ears and beards should not be held for restraint (Figure 4).