Plunge dipping in products containing diazinon will kill the scab mites, as well as protect against other ectoparasites. Operators must hold a certificate of competence in the safe use of sheep dips or be working under the supervision of someone who does, as well as wear adequate protective equipment, work in ventilated areas and dispose of used dip wash appropriately. Dips must also be replenished regularly to avoid use of a diluted solution, which may not be effective. Synthetic pyrethroid dips were withdrawn by the VMD in 2006 due to their harmful effects on the environment.