The author advises two extra feeds of 2L ORT daily, with milk feeds in between. For example, in a twice-a-day-fed calf: ORT – milk – ORT – milk. Each ORT feed needs to be separated from milk feeding by at least two or three hours; this is due to ORT interfering with the clotting of milk in the abomasum when whole milk or skimmed milk replacer is fed. This can be done for three days, but, if no improvement is seen, further veterinary guidance is recommended. Acetate-based solutions are the best choice for diarrhoeic calves still receiving milk, because acetate does not interfere with abomasal milk clotting14.