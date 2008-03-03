I would also advise against its use in pregnant animals, not because the vaccine would cause abortion, but because if young lambs become infected with the virus from the vaccine on their mouths, they may cause lesions on the udders of the ewes. This, in turn, could lead to mastitis. The vaccine is not expensive, but it is time consuming to carry out. There has been work on a parenteral vaccine, which seems to be highly effective. This would be much easier for the farmer to administer.