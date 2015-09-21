Faecal egg count

In contrast to other internal parasites, liver fluke faecal egg counts are often reported as positive or negative rather than eggs per gram (epg), since egg numbers are not reliably related to infection level and are often low (two to five epg; Daniel, 2003). Submission of a greater quantity of faeces (30g) enhances the likelihood of fluke egg detection (Conceicao et al, 2002). Across a herd, infection may not be spread evenly and thus a small number of animals may carry a significant burden while others may be unaffected. Therefore, composite samples taken from a number of animals (that is, 10 × 5g faeces) can increase the likelihood of fluke eggs being found if infection is present in the herd.