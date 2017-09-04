Oral fluid therapy

Maintaining calves on milk feeds is strongly encouraged as long as the calf still has a suckle reflex. Using an oesophageal feeder or stomach tube to feed milk is not recommended due to the milk ending up in the rumen, where it may stay if the calf is experiencing ileus, leading to putrefaction and, possibly, bloating. It is worth noting a calf with viral diarrhoea may have reduced lactase activity, which is responsible for hydrolysing the lactose in milk to glucose. This means less glucose – therefore, less energy – is available, but this can be combated by adding lactase to the milk (available in tablet form from chemists) to aid the lactose breakdown.