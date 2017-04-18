How: Good cow flow through the foot bath is essential to reduce faecal contamination and displacement of the foot bath contents, as well as ensuring minimal disruption to cow traffic. Rigid plastic baths with pronounced ridges on the bottom are uncomfortable for cows to walk through and are not recommended. Instead, permanent built-in foot baths provide better cow comfort and cow flow. Cows do not like stepping up or down into a bath; therefore, the bottom of the bath should be on the same level as the entry/exit points and also provide the cow with grip as she walks. Rubber matting on the bottom of the bath will provide grip as well as comfort as the cow walks through.