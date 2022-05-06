A study (2021)21 explored the potential welfare and production benefits of using an NSAID (ketoprofen) to treat cows suffering from active DD lesions. A total of 158 cows with active DD lesions (score M1, M2 and M4.1) were enrolled and split into two groups (treatment and control). Each cow was mobility scored and assessed as lame if it had a score of two or three. Their stage of lactation and daily milk yield was recorded. At the start of the trial, the DD lesions present in both groups were cleaned, dried and treated with an over-the-counter (OTC) antibacterial spray. The treatment group then received a single IM injection of ketoprofen 100mg/ml. Both groups were assessed one week after treatment for their lameness score and milk yield.