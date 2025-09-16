16 Sept 2025
Ahead of BCVA Congress, the association’s president, Kate Richards, discusses what has impacted the farm sector in the previous 12 months, what lies in store in the future and what delegates can expect from congress in Scotland’s capital…
Kate Richards, president of BCVA.
One certainty in life is change. This past year has seen a number of changes, some immediate, while others are medium or longer term – and BCVA supports its members though raising awareness, educating, influencing and leading the way in navigating change.
For example, in the spring the UK Government announced it would be moving towards a new UK-EU Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) Agreement, which will reduce friction in agri-food trade, eliminating routine border checks and export health certificates for many products.
The implications of this vary across veterinary sectors and are heavily weighted towards the cattle sector. The implications, consequences and impacts have been discussed at board and we are articulating these at the highest level to ensure those at the heart of policy-making fully understand the issues for the cattle sector. This is of particular relevance with foot-and-mouth and lumpy skin disease outbreaks on mainland Europe. We are an island nation and our geography provides us with a natural geographical boundary regarding biosecurity. Reducing friction in trade should not compromise our livestock’s health and welfare.
Clearly, bluetongue has breached our sea boundaries, with midges blown across the channel, and there has been an evolving landscape of guidance for testing and movement. BCVA has again been round the table for these discussions, been at the centre of policy-making and is relaying timely information to members. Another example of how BCVA is influencing at the highest level is regarding antimicrobial resistance, where BCVA has been invited to join influential forums. While the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation concerns domestic pets, the cattle sector is unlikely to be immune from outcomes of the investigation, so we are keeping a watching brief on this investigation.
We have two keynotes at congress this year, both advocates for change. James Rebanks farms in the Lake District with belted Galloways and Herdwick sheep and is an advocate for sustainable farming practices. He is a vocal proponent of nature-based farming practices in contrast to intensive agricultural practices and has written a number of books, including The Shepherd’s Life and English Pastoral, which emphasise the importance of preserving rural landscapes and promoting biodiversity.
Peter Cairns is the founder of SCOTLAND: The Big Picture, a non-profit organisation focused on rewinding and restoring Scotland’s ecosystems through public engagement and policy influence. The organisation works on initiatives like reintroducing lost species, restoring native woodlands and promoting sustainable land use practices.
In addition, Peter is a skilled photographer using images to communicate compelling stories about the natural world, drawing attention to the beauty and fragility of Scotland’s landscapes and wildlife.
A panel discussion, “Navigating dynamic and complex change”, on Thursday should prove to be an exciting addition to the programme, with panellists representing different perspectives that all influence the reaction and response to change. Panellists will include veterinary policymakers, a veterinary politician, veterinary researchers as well as the keynotes as advocates for change.
This discussion will give a lively insight into the complexity of the policy-making environment, which requires engaging with those who may have competing and diverse interests in often contentious areas of debate.
The programme offers a diverse range of subjects, with a range of talks on endemic diseases, innovations in diagnostic tests and data analysis, environmental sustainability and hoof care to name but a few. Workshops focus on bull semen testing, mastitis and reproduction among many other topics. Of particular interest to me is the talk on food crime and its relevance to the cattle industry.
Networking opportunities are available throughout the three days, whether it is catching up with colleagues and friends over coffee during the day or at social events in the evenings.
Our after-dinner speaker on Thursday is Baroness Goldie, appointed to the House of Lords in 2015. Throughout her political career she has been known for her pragmatic and moderate approach, focusing on issues such as law, education and economic development while also advocating for the preservation of Scotland’s relationship with the UK.
The baroness will, I am certain, give us a lively and entertaining talk; and a ceilidh band will sweep us off our feet on Friday, so bring your dancing shoes.
The last time BCVA was in Edinburgh was 29 years ago. I was in farm practice in Aberdeen and the UK was grappling with the aftermath of the BSE crisis. The outbreak led to significant changes in veterinary practices and animal health protocols and it is heartening to know that our excellent surveillance systems continue to detect sporadic atypical cases.
So much has changed in the past three decades. Please join us to promote veterinary excellence, improve cattle health and welfare and address the challenges and opportunities in cattle veterinary medicine and surgery.
Let’s work together to prepare for the challenges and make the most of the opportunities over the next 30 years. If you can’t make it this year then please put it in your diary for next year – we will be in Telford, 15 to 17 October 2026. I look forward to seeing you in Edinburgh.
BCVA Congress takes place at The Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC), The Exchange, 150 Morrison St, Edinburgh EH3 8EE from 9 to 11 October.
Visit www.bcva.org.uk/cpd/bcvacongress2025 for full details.