Clearly, bluetongue has breached our sea boundaries, with midges blown across the channel, and there has been an evolving landscape of guidance for testing and movement. BCVA has again been round the table for these discussions, been at the centre of policy-making and is relaying timely information to members. Another example of how BCVA is influencing at the highest level is regarding antimicrobial resistance, where BCVA has been invited to join influential forums. While the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation concerns domestic pets, the cattle sector is unlikely to be immune from outcomes of the investigation, so we are keeping a watching brief on this investigation.