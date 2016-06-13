On postmortem, the presence of acute haemorrhagic jejuno-ileitis with haemorrhagic intestinal contents is highly specific, although not restricted to, clostridial enterotoxaemia. It should be noted the length of affected intestine may extend from just 10cm to the entire length of the small intestine and, in some cases, lesions may involve more than one intestinal segment (Worrall et al, 1987; Lebrun et al, 2010). Diagnosis can be supported through detection of large numbers of Gram-positive bacilli on Gram-stained smears of the intestinal contents. Toxin detection can be carried out commercially on the intestinal contents, faeces or serum; however, due to the rapid degradation of the toxins in the intestine, false-negative results can occur.