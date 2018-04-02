I retorted: “Someone buys a day-old chick, feeds it and looks after it for about six weeks. It has to be transported to a processing plant, killed, feathered and dressed; transported to your supermarket, cooked and sold for £4.99.” I didn’t give him chance to reply. “I’ll tell you how it works. It works by putting tens of thousands of birds in a shed, throughout their life, and after they are dead, cost is kept to a minimum so you can get your Sunday dinner on the cheap.” I think I won the day on that one – he was more excited about his cheap Sunday lunch than agonising about chicken-rearing methods.