20 Jan 2021
Research from the University of Liverpool is most in-depth of its kind into growing public health problem.
Image © byrdyak / Adobe Stock
The number of hospital admissions for dog bites tripled in England from 1998 to 2018, according to a new study.
Published in Scientific Reports, the research by the University of Liverpool is the most in-depth epidemiological study of dog bites to date, and highlights an urgent need to tackle a growing public health issue.
Researchers looked at the incidence and socio-demographics of patients admitted to English NHS hospitals for dog bites in the 20-year span, and estimated the annual direct health care costs.
Across all ages, annual hospital admission rates went from 6 to 15 per 100,000, which equalled 8,000 admissions in 2018.
Children aged 14 or younger made up a quarter of the figures, but the incidence rate stayed constant over the period. However, the rate for adults went from 5 to 15 per 100,000, with the largest increase seen in women aged 35 to 64.
Direct health care costs to the NHS increased and peaked in the financial year 2017-18 at an estimated £71 million, split as £25.1 million in admissions, and £45.7 million in A and E attendance.
The study also breaks down incidence of bite cases by local authorities, and found deprived neighbourhoods and rural areas had the highest rates.
Lead author John Tulloch, an epidemiologist at the University of Liverpool, said: “Despite sustained education and preventive campaigns across large parts of society, the issue of dog bites continues to grow and is a huge public health issue.
“Dogs provide large benefits to society – especially in these difficult times where they can provide great companionship. However, working and living with animals can pose an injury risk.
“Our study presents just the tip of the iceberg, as it only includes injuries severe enough to require hospital admission.”
Researchers said further work will be needed on prevention strategies to tackle the rise in adults.