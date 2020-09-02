I have a history of espousing lost causes. Years ago, if I wanted some pocket money I used to go into my local branch and cash a cheque. For years I refused to use a cashpoint. I used to go to the counter (the ladies there all happened to be farmers’ wives or daughters), they would give me my cash and would always say: “There’s no need for you to come in here for cash, you can get some in the machine outside.” And I would say: “If everyone uses the machine they won’t need you anymore.”