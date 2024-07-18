18 Jul 2024
In one year, project has increased use of nasopharyngeal swabbing by vets on farm by 55% and boosted serology testing for respiratory pathogens by similar amount.
A farm vet practice has reported a big increase in nasopharyngeal swabbing and serology testing as part of a campaign to tackle respiratory disease on its farms.
Dyfed Farm Vets, a CVS practice, has been looking at ways to better manage herds, guide appropriate treatment for bovine respiratory disease (BRD) and reduce unnecessary antibiotic use.
In its first year, use of nasopharyngeal swabbing by vets on farm increased 55%, while serology testing for respiratory pathogens has went up by a similar amount – overall resulting in vaccination levels increasing 60% .
Since September 2022, 10 practice vets have submitted either nasal swabs or serology samples from 15 farms for respiratory pathogen investigations. The sample collection method has been determined on a case-by-case basis.
Agents identified at CVS Labs through the two sampling methods have included Mycoplasma (47%), infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (13%), P13 (47%), Histophilus (20%), respiratory syncytial virus (47%), Mannheimia (33%), bovine viral diarrhoea (33%) and Pasteurella (47%).
As part of the project, results from the testing were presented to each farmer so discussions about future prevention could take place, with conversations covering biosecurity, immunity, housing, environmental management, vaccination and treatment protocols.
Dyfed Farm Vets said significantly fewer antibiotics had been required to treat infection, while uptake of vaccination after testing had taken place increased 60%.
Harriet Spittle, a vet at Dyfed Farm Vets, said: “Many of our clients have calves on farm, whether home-bred or bought in. So, to safeguard their herds and income, we wanted to do more to effectively prevent bovine respiratory disease.
“The new nasopharyngeal swabbing and serology testing programme we’ve introduced over the past year has given us significant data. We’re now using this to help farmers to successfully implement a range of ‘on farm’ measures to help prevent and vaccinate against BRD – and to reduce antibiotic use.”
BRD costs the UK cattle industry £50 million per year and is the most common cause of morbidity and mortality in young cattle.