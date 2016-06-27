Hormonal issues

I don’t know much about hormones. I’m not writing as a farmer who knows so much about veterinary matters he is a vet in all but name and brass plate; I’m a farmer who knows a little bit about a lot of things, but not a lot about anything specific. However, somewhere in my memory – of the same era as when I used to caponise cockerels – comes the faintest recollection you could buy cattle feed with hormones in it. Clearly, it was used as a growth promoter, but how it would, I’ve no idea. Its use was the subject of fascination in our village. Older boys – those who were old enough to go into the pub – told us one farmer was using hormones to feed his cattle.