Treatment options

You could give a one-off antibiotic injection £18 or give tablets to the owner for £3 – what do you recommend and what is the perceived value? The owner might be much happier to pay the £18 to save the time, stress and hassle of trying to wrestle his or her pet to give it the final tablet. I know all too well from trying to wrestle with some of our animals at home to get the last two days’ treatment down their throat.