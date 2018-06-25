Endemic disease update

Lameness

Panel 1. Relative risk and population attributable fraction Relative risk (RR) and population attributable fraction (PAF) are used by epidemiologists to help understand how risk factors are related to incidents within a population. RR is a measure of association that describes the ratio of incidence of disease in a population exposed to a risk factor relative to the incidence in the unexposed population.

PAF is a measure of impact. It quantifies the extent to which a risk factor contributes to a disease. It can also be considered as the proportional reduction in population disease that would be seen if the risk factor was removed. PAF depends not only on the increased risk associated with exposure, but is also directly related to the prevalence of exposure. Understanding the PAF of risk factors can help vets and farmers prioritise changes towards areas that can maximise disease reduction.

The latest lameness research suggests early identification and treatment are pivotal in making inroads into reducing lameness prevalence in herds. However, research would suggest, when it comes to lameness, the concept prevention is better than cure may be more significant than previously thought. A study examined the population attributable fraction (PAF) of risk factors for lameness (Panel 1) and demonstrated a history of previous lameness was attributed to between 79% and 83% of lameness in the two herds studied (Randall et al, 2017). This suggests a large proportion of lameness can be accounted for by an accumulation of repeat cases. The challenge for vets is to identify why initial cases occur and how to prevent them.