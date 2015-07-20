When Thoroughbred racehorses with squamous mucosal gastric ulcers were given omeprazole paste one to four hours before morning exercise, it was found lower doses of 1mg/kg to 2mg/kg omeprazole were no less effective than a “full” dose of 4mg/kg in healing these ulcers. In this study, the benefits of omeprazole dosing may have been augmented by increased bioavailability when given on an empty stomach and also by neutralising gastric pH during the daily exercise period when acid is likely to be splashed on to the squamous mucosa.