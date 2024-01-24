24 Jan
Practical management to be covered at event set for 28 February.
Vets are being invited to learn more on the subject of practical flock health management at a sheep webinar next month.
The webinar, on 28 February from 12:30pm to 2pm, is based on the BVA’s In Practice 2023 series of 10 peer-reviewed papers – which was sponsored by Elanco – and will bring together a panel of vets and animal health consultants.
Topics to be covered include:
A panel will consist of Fiona Lovatt, past-president of the Sheep Veterinary Society; Jenny Hull, of Black Sheep Farm Health, Northumberland; Lesley Stubbings, a lead member of SCOPS; and independent sheep vet consultant Phillipa Page.
Chaired by Elanco’s technical consultant Matt Colston, delegates will have a chance to question panelists during the webinar.
Full information is available from the event’s website.