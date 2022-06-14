14 Jun 2022
Event is being held online on 5 July at 12pm, and will give delegates the chance to learn more about the UK Government’s new Animal Health and Welfare Pathway.
Image © Uschi Dugulin / Pixabay
Elanco Animal Health is inviting sheep farmers, vets and registered animal medicine advisors (RAMAs) to join its summer Access to Knowledge (A2K) event on 5 July.
The virtual event will begin at 12pm, and will provide an opportunity to learn more about the new Animal Health and Welfare Pathway, while also looking at practical ways to boost productivity in sheep enterprises, with a particular emphasis on parasite control.
Matt Colston, vet at Elanco, said: “The sheep industry is going through a major period of change due to significant farming reform and this is going to bring some challenges.
“Maximising health, welfare and production efficiency has, therefore, never been more important to build business resilience, and this will be the core focus of our A2K event.”
A2K will provide an interactive opportunity for learning and development, with leading figures within the sheep sector set to offer insight, advice, and practical experience.
Mr Colston added: “Speakers will offer an introduction to the Animal Health and Welfare Pathway itself, insights into what the industry knows so far, and how all parties can make the most of funded vet time on-farm.
“Shepherd Ernie Richards joins the speaker line-up and will offer his experience of a close working relationship with his vet, looking specifically at the development of a sustainable worming programme.”
The speaker line-up includes:
RAMAs participating in the session will also receive AMTRA CPD points.
Registrations for the event are now open, and farmers, vets and RAMAs can sign up to join, as well as enter for the chance to win a summer hamper – visit Elanco’s website.