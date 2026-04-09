9 Apr 2026
The company says the additional dose will provide greater reassurance to producers and vets by extending protection potentially for several more months.
Poultry keepers in the Dunfirmline area have been urged to be vigilant for any signs of disease. Image: Peeranat Thongyotee / Fotolia
A major pharmaceutical firm has claimed a significant advance in the fight against salmonella after securing approval for a fourth dose of its in-lay, dual-strain vaccine.
Elanco bosses say the latest development of its AviPro Salmonella Duo product can provide bird immunity for up to 100 weeks, enabling longer laying cycles.
Brand manager and veterinary technical consultant Joshua Davison said: “Salmonella remains a significant human health issue and we must do everything we can to maintain food safety and trust in British eggs.
“We are proud of Elanco’s role in delivering this solution and we will continue to invest in research and innovation to respond to the evolving needs of the poultry industry.”
Until now, the vaccine has been used in a three-dose programme which the company said provides up to 68 weeks of protection against Salmonella Enteritidis and 62 weeks against Salmonella Typhimurium.
But it claims the additional dose will extend protection to up to 100 weeks for S. Enteritidis and 94 weeks against S. Typhimurium.
Dr Davison said the additional dose would address a challenge the industry has grappled with for many years and provide greater assurance for both vets and producers.
He added: “Significant improvements in layer performance have extended production cycles towards 100 weeks of age.
“This innovation will now contribute to Salmonella protection for longer throughout the laying cycle, including the critical later stages of lay.”