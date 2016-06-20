The results were quite alarming, with 5 of 45 cows having milk residues above 100 parts per billion (the Canadian maximum residue limit [MRL]; UK MRL is 100 parts per billion) eight hours post-treatment. Nearly 25% of all samples (taken from 8 hours to 168 hours post-treatment) had detectable levels of tetracycline, albeit below the MRL. The overall trend was for the application of higher levels of tetracycline to result in detectable milk residues for longer periods of time. Every cow tested had contaminated teats 24 hours after treatment, regardless of treatment dose.