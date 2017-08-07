Chemotherapy using anthelmintics

Worm infections are routinely treated with anthelmintics (wormers). The main three chemical groups of anthelmintics are benzimidazole (white drenches – group 1-BZ), levamisole imidazothiazoles and tetrahydropyrimidines (group 2-LM), and macrocyclic lactones (group 3-AV), which include the avermectins and milbemycins. Anthelmintics belonging to these groups are active against the major species of GI roundworms and lungworms. Some will also have activity against liver flukes. Macrocyclic lactones are often referred to as endectocides because they also have activity against some ectoparasites. Other products are more specific in the parasites they kill and referred to as narrow-spectrum drugs. Some are also active against certain ectoparasite species.