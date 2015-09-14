Stripping

Clinical mastitis is dealt with in very different ways in Africa. Antibiotics are rarely used and one of the most common reasons for this is they are difficult to obtain. So, what they do is strip out the infected quarter up to six times a day for five days. The bacteria are being constantly flushed out of the udder and so don’t build up to such high numbers (Figure 2). Frequent stripping works with the cows’ immune system to fight infection. A spin off means the milk from the other three quarters can still be sold as no antibiotics have been used.