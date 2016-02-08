In most cases, during the first year of infection in a naïve flock, there will be only a very small number of abortions, which may go unnoticed. This will be followed by an abortion storm during the subsequent lambing period, where up to 20% to 30% of the flock may be affected. On farms where there are multiple lambing periods, or the lambing period is prolonged, infection may become apparent in the same pregnancy if it occurs at least six weeks prior to lambing. If a ewe lamb is born to an infected ewe and survives, this ewe lamb may have been infected at birth and go on to abort in its first pregnancy.