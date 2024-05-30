30 May
Ceva warns vets and farmers that a vaccine batch failure in the manufacturing process will mean a gap in supply of Cevac Chlamydia from June to August.
Ceva Animal Health has warned a batch failure in the manufacturing process will cause a gap in supply this summer of its enzootic abortion of ewes (EAE) vaccine Cevac Chlamydia.
The company said a batch intended for delivery during the main summer vaccination period for EAE did not meet the “quality expected to be suitable for release”, and as a result a shortage could result between June and August.
It said its primary goal was ensuring stable and sufficient vaccine supply, and it was working tirelessly to resolve the situation and looking at alternative supply options.
Roy Geary, regional director for Northern Europe (including the UK) at Ceva Animal Health, said: “The manufacturing of vaccines is a complex process that involves stringent quality control measures and adherence to regulatory guidelines.
“Unfortunately, the anticipated vaccine batch has failed to meet the quality expected to be suitable for release, which has temporarily affected the ability to meet the demands of the UK sheep market within the main seasonal vaccination period for EAE.
“As a responsible provider, we are actively addressing these issues to minimise the impact on customers.”
Mr Geary added: “In collaboration with relevant stakeholders, we have implemented comprehensive contingency plans to optimise the manufacturing and distribution process. Our dedicated team is working closely with our partners to resolve the challenges and restore normal supply levels as soon as possible.
“The vaccine challenge is being treated with the utmost urgency, and we are actively exploring alternative options to speed up the supply chain for future batches of the vaccine.
“We anticipate that the issue in supply will be resolved, with some stock potentially available later in the season, however we recognise that for some farmers the supply will arrive too late for them to use. We are encouraging vets to explore alternative means of safeguarding the health of their clients’ flocks during this period.
“We recommend implementing robust biosecurity measures and adhering to existing vaccination protocols for other preventable diseases to ensure the overall well-being of livestock.”
For further information, telephone a Ceva territory manager on 01628 334056.