4 Apr 2025
A meeting in Brussels has been told welfare could “significantly” increase by moving away from the current conventional methods of stunning pigs.
Image @ lightpoet / Adobe Stock (amended)
A major European research project has called on the pig industry to explore alternative methods of stunning to help improve animal welfare in its slaughter processes.
Findings from the European Commission-funded PigStun programme have been outlined at an event in Brussels this morning (4 April).
Scientists acknowledge there may be cost implications for moving away from conventional carbon dioxide stunning (CO2) to other gas or electrical-based options.
But Marien Gerritzen, senior animal welfare scientist at Wageningen University and Research in the Netherlands, said “significant” advances are possible.
He told the session: “It is a good possibility to improve animal welfare if you move away from CO2 and there are alternatives.”
The meeting follows the publication of a recent paper, which argued pigs should not be slaughtered in abattoirs at all if “no feasible stun method” that gave acceptable welfare outcomes could be found.
The analysis, published in the Frontiers of Veterinary Science journal, recommended argon as a “stopgap”, despite arguing even its impacts were unacceptable from ethical or welfare perspectives.
Argon is among several alternative methods, which have been explored in the PigStun programme that began three years ago and involves researchers based in Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain.
Today’s meeting was told that both argon and helium were significantly less aversive than CO2, with more than half of pigs showing no reaction to the gases at all, although animals tended to remain conscious for longer.
Advanced electrical stunning techniques were said to have a lower environmental impact than gas-based options, though concerns about animals experiencing pain were also highlighted.
A German farmers’ union official who spoke from the floor said he was reluctant to change the current system and risk driving up costs.
But another speaker asked whether the EU could subsidise a switch to electrical-based stunning as a “statement” of its welfare aspirations.
Detailed recommendations for the industry and policymakers arising from the project are expected to be published in due course.