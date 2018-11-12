The major concern is over the use of what are described as critically important antibiotics (CIAs) – this is an antimicrobial class used to treat infections in humans caused by either bacteria that may be transmitted to humans from non-human sources, or bacteria that may acquire resistance genes from non-human sources. The CIAs licensed for use in food-producing animals in the UK are cephalosporins, fluoroquinolones, macrolides, aminoglycosides and (somewhat surprisingly) penicillins – although the first three groups listed are given highest priority.