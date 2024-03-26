In later stages of disease, this leads to solar ulceration or undersole separation due to impaired horn production (Tadich et al, 2010) or impaction and separation of the white line (Winkler and Margerison, 2012), increasing risk of foreign body entrance (Leach et al, 1997). Mobilisation of fat (commonly postpartum) from the digital cushion further reduces shock absorbance capacity (Newsome et al, 2017a; 2017b), which – alongside weakening hoof suspensory apparatus surrounding parturition (Tarlton et al, 2002) – increases risk of epithelial trauma. The ensuing inflammation generates a periosteal reaction within the distal phalanx, resulting in exostoses formation, increasing scarring of the digital cushion. This reduces shock dissipation and increases pressure on the germinal epithelium, further perpetuating the cycle of epithelial damage and further CHL (Newsome et al, 2017a; 2017b).