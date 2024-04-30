Furthermore, treating newly lame cows every six weeks versus fortnightly significantly reduces the chance of cure after treatment and increases risk of development of chronic cases (Thomas et al, 2015; 2016). Chronic lame cows have a low response rate to any treatment given once lameness duration is longer than two weeks (Thomas et al, 2016) and are predisposed to future cases, contributing significantly to herd lameness prevalence (Randall et al, 2018). Repeated cases are associated with scarring and a reduced volume of the digital cushion (Wilson et al, 2021).