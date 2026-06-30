30 Jun 2026
Officials argued ‘progress on its own is not enough’ in demonstrating antibiotic stewardship efforts.
Image © byrdyak / Adobe Stock
The UK must “continue to set an exemplary example” on antibiotic stewardship in the ruminant sector, stakeholders have been told.
Giving his opening speech today (Tuesday) at a summit hosted by RCVS Knowledge, former RCVS president Lord Sandy Trees challenged delegates to support the development of an effective roadmap promoting responsible usage and combating antimicrobial resistance (AMR).
He said: “In the UK we have made great progress in reducing veterinary antibiotic usage. The use of antibiotics as growth promoters has been banned since 2006.
“Antibiotic use in food-producing animals has fallen by 57% since 2014 – all achieved voluntarily and through significant cross sector collaboration.
“That is a huge achievement, and it reflects years of commitment, professionalism and change across the sector.
But he continued: “But progress on its own is not enough. We must also be able to demonstrate it clearly, confidently, and consistently, and continue to set an exemplary example to maintain further progress, to assure our public of what we are doing and to lead the world in this battle against AMR.”
The ruminant roadmap is being co-developed by a cross-sector working group co-chaired by Mark Jelley and Fiona Lovatt, chairs of the Cattle Antibiotic Guardian Group and Sheep Antibiotic Guardian Group, respectively, and BCVA president David Black.
It has collected views from vets and other key stakeholders via an industry survey, workshops and focus groups.
Summit attendees will review the ideas and challenges generated through the research to help shape the roadmap, which will be published in the autumn.
The plan aims to influence what data is collected, how it is reported and how responsible use is demonstrated nationally.
It is said it will demonstrate stewardship already taking place on farms, ensure data collection is proportionate, practical and fair, make usage records useful at vet practice and farm level, and protect the reputation and future of the UK ruminant sector.
Speaking ahead of the event, Dr Lovatt, a past president of the Sheep Veterinary Society and Farm Vet Champions clinical lead at RCVS Knowledge, said: “The issues facing the ruminant sectors are many and they are complex. They involve data, yes, but beyond that, good stewardship involves people and conversations and collaboration.
“We’ve been able to treat bacterial conditions for the last 80 years – what an incredible privilege.
“Now is the time for everyone in the room to work together to acknowledge and evidence the responsible approach we take to being the gatekeepers of veterinary medicines.”