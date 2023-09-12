ASF virus has never been identified in the UK and, until 2008, it was confined mainly to sub–Saharan Africa, but an outbreak then started in the Black Sea port of Poti. The disease has since spread and its prevalence across Europe is increasing. The virus can have 100% mortality in domestic pigs; in the early stages pigs present with pyrexia, inappetence, and then may show gastrointestinal signs and skin discolouration. Death typically occurs within a few days after infection.