6 Oct 2022
Twelve vets from the UK and the Netherlands are taking part in a pilot scheme by IVC Evidensia, which officials hope to extend to other European countries.
Vets working on the pilot IVC Farm Exchange programme.
An exchange programme for farm vets could be expanded following a pilot involving practices from the UK and the Netherlands.
Twelve vets have taken part in the initial IVC Evidensia Farm Exchange programme, which saw them swap nations and practices for a week.
Bosses now hope to extend the scheme to all farm practices in the two countries, as well as sites in Ireland and France, to enable vets to share practice ideas and build stronger relationships.
Evy Kras, farm animal business support manager, said: “Some of the exchanges have already taken place with more to happen in the coming months. We are really pleased with the feedback we have had so far.
“We believe this knowledge exchange is another useful aide in the professional development of our farm vets, and will help our practices with both recruitment and retention of veterinary surgeons.”
Vets who have taken part in the initial pilot are also set to become ambassadors for the project, sharing their experiences with both clients and the company’s national clinical board for farm animals.
The initial exchanges are due to be completed by the end of November.
David Stockton, IVC’s farm animal group advisor, said: “The vets involved have been super enthusiastic about the trips and looking forward to observing farm animal veterinary practice in the country they are visiting – understanding the veterinary legislation in the country they are travelling to; seeing variations of farming systems; experiencing different farming health and quality assurance schemes; exchanging information on practice working habits and protocols, and learning alternative surgical, medical and advisory methods.”