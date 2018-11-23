Animals fed a pure silage diet during the fourth to fifth months of pregnancy are at increased risk of having congenitally affected calves and, in calf heifers, are particularly at risk due to the manganese requirements for both growth and pregnancy. If only silage is being fed, diluting it down (with straw, for example) so it contributes no more than 75% of the dry matter of the ration usually prevents long bone deformity cases.