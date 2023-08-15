Communicating this in the right way can prevent you arriving to a situation that is far worse. Similarly, for vets, taking your time with the initial assessment will often lead to better actions. Use a clean, gloved hand and plenty of lubricant to assess the situation – count limbs, follow them all to a body and ensure you are aware whether they are front or back limbs. Take a few minutes to come up with a logical plan of approach, and some end points: if you have not achieved certain landmarks within a set time, it is time to consider changing your plan.