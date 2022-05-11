11 May 2022
British Society of Veterinary Pathology has revealed details of its hybrid in-person and virtual conference taking place on 10 June at the Moredun Research Institute, Edinburgh.
Tickets are on sale now for the British Society of Veterinary Pathology Summer Conference, with this year’s focus on respiratory pathology.
Jeff Caswell, professor at the University of Guelph, will be the keynote speaker, and lead sessions including a Mycoplasma bovis update and overviews of ovine, small ruminant and pig respiratory disease.
Chris Cousens and Jo Moore will cover ovine pulmonary adenocarcinoma while Sandra Scholes will look at ruminant fetal and neonatal lung pathology.
In-person tickets are limited and on a first-come-first-served basis, but both in-person and virtual attendees will have access to on-demand viewing of the conference talks after the event.
Post-conference on-demand access can be purchased retrospectively, but certificates will not be available for CPD hours accrued via on-demand viewing.
Further information and registration details are online.